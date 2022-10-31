Ghanaians will begin paying more for sachet and bottled water from today, Monday, October 31, 2022.

This follows a recommendation from the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers for prices of sachet water to go up by 60 pesewas.

It also suggested that 500ml bottled water be retailed at GH¢2.50, 750ml bottled water or medium size be retailed at GH¢3.50 while 1.5-litre bottled water will go for GH¢5.

The Association cited rising fuel prices and other input costs as the reasons for the increase.

For example, it said Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA) released new prices of plastic films and preforms used in sachet and bottled water packaging.

Before today, the last increase in prices was on September 19.

The depreciation of the cedi has been a major problem for businesses, and some sachet and packaged water producers threatened to shut down production and distribution of water if the government failed to deal with the free fall of the cedi.