Citi FM‘s second Premier League Roadshow of the season, headlined by a matchup between England’s two best sides over the last five years – Liverpool and Man City – was expected to be a belter, and it didn’t disappoint.

Sunday afternoon at the brilliant Honeysuckle, Osu, however, started off with a triple-header involving three of the top six Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all in action against Leeds, Newcastle and Aston Villa respectively.

Fans of the three teams had flocked to the venue in good voice, anticipating important victories for their respective teams.

The central focus was on United’s encounter with Newcastle to begin with, and their supporters were quite confident of victory given their side’s recent turnaround under Erik Ten Hag.

One very optimistic fan even predicted a 7-1 win for Man United.

All sets of fans were catered for, with the multiple TV sets at the Honeysuckle proving crucial, as each game was made available.

At half-time there were varied emotions at the venue as Man United were being held by Newcastle, Chelsea were holding on to a 1-0 lead against Aston Villa and Arsenal’s delayed kick-off was now nearing the break.

The venue continued to fill up as the first set of games came to an end and kick-off in the weekend’s big game edged closer.

Man City fans were the favourites ahead of the game and their fans were in understandably buoyant mood, suggesting that it not a case of whether City would win but by how many.

The Reds were much less hopeful, with their starting line-up prompting one fan to go on her knees, begging Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp to resign.

Liverpool fans nibbled on their fingernails as Man City dominated possession in the first half but seemed more encouraged at the break; they had not been played off the pitch by the defending champions.

The Reds at The Honeysuckle were much more vocal in the second half as they side created the better opportunities and they almost screamed the roof of the venue when Mohamed Salah found the net 14 minutes from time.

It was yet another dramatic end to a Premier League Roadshow, and the atmosphere at The Honeysuckle make it one that will last long in the memory.

This Premier League Roadshow was sponsored by Betway and Good Day Energy Drink with support from DSTV For Business and The Honeysuckle.

