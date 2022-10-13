Ghanaian artiste Soww Ffar, (real named Dennis Kwesi Agbenyezi) has released a new single titled ‘Kponywie’.

With production credit to Laykaybeatz and Slimdrumz, the song features ‘Wrowroho’ hitmaker, Agbeshie.

In 2019, he dropped his official solo project, dubbed ‘Womba’. Since then, he has moved on to drop successive singles.

‘Kponywie’ in Ewe means “be careful” and it seeks to advise the youth on pertinent life-related happenings.

According to the Afropop singer, his main goal is to preach to the world and touch souls with impactful lyrics. He also believes that flawlessness and high-performance standards must be pursued.

Soww Ffar’s new EP, ‘Love, Stories & Lies,’ is set to be released later this year.

Tulenkey, AraTheJay, Kay Dizzle, and Slvmlife will appear on the 6-song afrobeats-inspired EP, which was produced by Console ChroNikz.

Watch the visuals of the body of work below: