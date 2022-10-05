Four worker unions in the public universities of Ghana have decided to embark on an indefinite strike, from Thursday, October 13, 2022, if government fails to resolve issues regarding their conditions of service.

The unions are the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Ghana Association of University Administration (GAUA).

The unions are displeased with what they refer to as a” blatant unilateral variation of service in the face of hostile economic conditions.”

They have given government and all stakeholders “one crucial week to reverse the directive that seeks to negatively compromise the Conditions of Service of university workers.”

The leadership of the union urged all members to remain calm, as they will resist any attempt by government to vary the terms of their agreed condition of service without due process.