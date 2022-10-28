Former President, John Dramani Mahama says the construction of the National Cathedral Project can longer be a top priority, given the existing cost of living crisis in the country.

He maintains, no further attempts must be made to continue committing public funds and the little state resources to the project in these crucial times.

“The public funding of the national cathedral, particularly at this time, must stop”, the former President said.

John Mahama whilst making reference to his Christian values emphasized that resources should rather be channelled to revive the ailing economy, adding that funds already pumped into the construction works should also be subjected to value for money audit.

“Being a Christian myself, and deeply appreciative of the centrality of God in nation building, I agree with most Ghanaians who believe that the project cannot constitute a top priority of government at this moment, warranting further injection of scarce public funds.”

“Because of the non-transparency of the procurements associated with the project, I believe that the project should be subjected to a value-for-money audit in other to open the way for believers who wish to contribute to its construction to do so”, Mr. Mahama added.

John Mahama was delivering a speech themed, ‘Building the Ghana we want’ at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is still unwavering in his resolve to build a National Cathedral in Ghana.

“We will surely build the [National] Cathedral,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

For him, the project is dear to his heart and will ensure that the facility is built to glorify God despite the tough times.

He insisted that the Cathedral is a “priority among priorities”.

“Though the economic hardships are having a toll on Ghanaians, I am very optimistic that things will get better, adding that “these challenges too will pass.”

Recently, a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, Rev. Joyce Aryee, said she is optimistic Ghana’s economic crisis will not stop donations to the project.

At a press conference to announce a call centre for Ghanaians to seek answers on the project such as how to make donations, Rev. Aryee, said she did not expect the economic hardship to persist in the long term.

Construction work on the National Cathedral was suspended because of a lack of funds.

The $450 million project was envisioned by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.

It remains unclear how much has been pumped into the project from donations and government support.

As of June 2022, various church denominations had contributed GH¢2.21 million towards the construction.