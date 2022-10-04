A man believed to be in his late twenties has been lynched by unknown persons at Limozen a suburb of Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The body of the deceased, Stephen Akwaboa, popularly known as Gadafi Rasta, was discovered this morning.

It is unclear what might have caused his lynching, but residents in the area suspect it might be a robbery gone wrong.

The wife of the deceased Selina Essel expressed shock at the incident after hearing of his husband’s demise and thus called for justice.

She also denied rumours her husband was an armed robber.