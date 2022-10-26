Amid concerns over a blackout in Tema on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Tema General Hospital has said it has “adequate provisions” in place to ensure services are not interrupted.

The Electricity Company of Ghana will take power from the area between 7 pm and midnight in compliance with an order from the Tema Traditional Council ahead of the final funeral rites of Tema Mantse, Osonnaa Nii Adjei Kraku II.

Residents in Tema and Ashaiman communities have been advised to cease movement tonight and also close their shops and markets on Friday and Saturday to enable the council to organise a befitting burial ceremony for the late Tema Mantse.

Speaking to Citi News, the Head of Administration at the Tema General Hospital, Edward Sagoe assured the public of uninterrupted service delivery.

“All our stand-by generators will be there, so there will be light for us to work with,” he said,

Mr. Sagoe however asked ECG to consider the hospital when cutting power to the area.

“We are hoping that ECG will also consider this critical service point and grant us that benefit so that we can offer service to people who will come around.”

The final funeral rites of the chief will be held on Saturday, October 29.