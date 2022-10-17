The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has backed the ongoing strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and three other worker unions in public universities in demand of better service conditions.

It said its endorsement of the strike by UTAG is borne out of “mutual interest”.

The strike by the four unions according to their leadership is to compel the government to reverse its decision to pay the 2022 fuel ex-pump allowance instead of the 2021 price.

But in a statement, TUTAG also threatened to embark on a similar industrial action over the same concerns.

“TUTAG supports the strike and will soon take the same action on these and other demands earlier submitted to government which have not received the necessary attention.”

The striking unions are the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

They had suspended an earlier strike threat after meeting with the National Labour Commission.

But following a meeting with the National Labour Commission, the unions say the government has not met its side of the bargain.

In a statement, the unions said they were expecting the government to present terms of payment and other related issues.

Academic and administrative activities have come to a standstill at some public universities as a result of the strike by worker unions begins.