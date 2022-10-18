The Asokore Mampong District Court has remanded two persons into police custody for allegedly shooting two fire officers at Offinso in the Ashanti region.

The two have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and Possession of firearms and ammunition without lawful authority.

The police have however launched a manhunt for a third suspect, who is on the run.

According to the prosecution, the police’s investigations show that a misunderstanding ensued between the fire officers and the third suspect, who is on the run.

The police say the two persons who have been arrested- Banda Johnson and William Owusu who are acquaintances of the third suspect later confronted the fire officers and shot them.

One of the officers was shot in the leg, while the other was hit in the arm.

The fire officers who sustained gunshot wounds are responding to treatment at the hospital.

The police after arresting the suspects retrieved two pistols which were allegedly used to commit the act.

The police also impounded a Land Rover vehicle belonging to the suspects.

The court subsequently remanded the two accused persons who appeared before it and are expected to reappear on 3rd November 2022.