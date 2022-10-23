Patrons of VIP JEOUN Transport Service will, from Monday, October 24, 2022, pay more for services provided by the transport company.

The upward adjustment in fares charged by the company was announced in a statement issued by the management of VIP JEOUN Transport on Sunday evening.

“VIP JEOUN Transport announces for the attention of the travelling public new fares effective on Monday 24/10/2022 at 07:00 hours GMT,” the company added in the statement.

This comes on the back of plans by the Ghana Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to increase transport fares on Monday.

Various driver unions had demanded a 40% upward review of the fares they charge following the continuous rise in fuel prices in Ghana.

Currently, diesel and petrol are selling for over GH¢15 and GH¢13 respectively at major fuel pumps; a situation transport operators say is eroding their profit.

Read the full statement from VIP below:

For Immediate Release:

VIP JEOUN Transport announces for the attention of the traveling public new fares effective on Monday 24/10/2022 at 07:00 hours GMT.

EXECUTIVE COACHES.

1. Accra – Kumasi Ghc 100.

2. Accra- Sunyani Ghc 130.

3. Accra – Takyiman Ghc 130.

4. Accra – Sampa Ghc 160.

5. Accra- Drobo Ghc 150.

6. Accra – Dormaa Ghc 150.

7. Accra- Kintampo Ghc 140.

8. Accra – Nkoranza Ghc 130.

9. Accra – Sefwi Juaboso Ghc 150.

10. Accra – Ahafo Mim Ghc 130.

11. Accra – Ahafo Goaso Ghc 130.

12. Accra – Dunkwa Ghc 125.

13. Accra – Ash. Mampong Ghc 110.

14. Accra – Ash. Bekwai Ghc 110.

15. Accra – Oboasi Ghc 120.

16. Accra – Tamale Ghc 240.

17. Accra – Yendi Ghc 250.

18. Accra – Bolga Ghc 270.

19. Accra – Navrongo Ghc 280.

20. Accra – Bawku Ghc 285.

21. Accra – Wa Ghc 260.

22. Accra – Buipe Ghc 215.

23. Accra – Garu Ghc 295.

24. Accra – Nandom Ghc 270.

25. Accra – Hamile Ghc 275.

26. Kumasi – Tamale Ghc 140.

27. Kumasi- Bolga Ghc 170.

28. Kumasi – Bawku Ghc 180.

29. Kumasi – Garu Ghc 190.

30. Kumasi- Wa Ghc 160.

31. Kumasi – Sunyani Ghc 35.

32. Kumasi- Goaso Ghc 35.

33. Kumasi- Takyiman Ghc 35.

34. Accra – Abuakwa- Kumasi Ghc 110.

STANDARD TOUR COACHES.

1. Accra – Kumasi Ghc 80.

2. Accra – Sunyani Ghc 115.

3. Accra – Takyiman 115.

4. Accra – Nsawkaw Ghc 120.

5. Accra – Wenchi Ghc 120.

6. Accra – Tamale Ghc 200.

7. Accra – Bolga Ghc 225.

8. Accra – Bawku Ghc 235.

9. Accra – Garu Ghc 240.

10. Accra – Wa Ghc 215.

11. Accra – Drobo Ghc 125.

12. Accra – Dormaa Ghc 125.

13. Accra – Nkrankwanta Ghc 140.

14. Accra – Babiani Ghc 105.

15. Accra – Sankore Ghc 115.

16. Accra – Sefwi Bonsu Nkwanta Ghc 135.

17. Accra – Sefwi Debiso Ghc 145.

18. Accra – Sefwi Osei Kwadwo Krom Ghc 150.

19. Accra – Suaman Dadieso Ghc 150.

20. Accra – Ahafo Mim Ghc 115.

21. Accra – Ahafo Goaso Ghc 115.

22. Accra – Ahafo Kasapii Ghc 125.

23. Accra – Dunkwa Ghc 115.

24. Accra – Diaso Ghc 120.

25. Accra – Bogoso Ghc 105.

26. Accra – Prestea Ghc 115.

27. Accra – Wassa Akropong Ghc 120.

28. Accra – Tarkwa Ghc 95.

29. Accra – Enchi Ghc 145.

30. Accra – Ash. Mampong 95.

31. Accra – Ejura Ghc 105.

32. Accra – Yeji Ghc 135.

33. Accra – Cape Coast Ghc 65.

34. Accra – Takoradi Ghc 80.

Issued by Management.

23/10/22