The Vodafone Ghana Foundation has set up free ultrasound screenings for pregnant women and e-learning for students in Okorase in the Eastern Region.

The activities were part of efforts to commemorate Care Month, a period dedicated to customer service excellence and connecting with communities through impactful initiatives.

Speaking during the virtual learning exercise, the head of the Vodafone Foundation, Rev. Amaris Perbi, said, “This month of October is Care Month for Vodafone. In line with this, we make sure that we go into the various communities and show care across these communities. Again, it is World Teachers’ Month, so we did the STEM Teachers’ Award with the Ghana Education Service and the Instant Schools roadshows where we are setting up STEM stations across the regions of Ghana. We started from the North where we went through communities like Dabokpa, and Sungtaba, among other communities”.

“Today, the team continues from the Southern belt, touching the Okorase community where we set up STEM Stations and engaged students through our Vodafone Instant Schools. In the Northern region, we were able to impact over 10,900 students and teachers. Here in Okorase, we are engaging over 3,500 students and we hope that by the end of the year, we will help more students,” he added.

The beneficiary schools included Okorase Methodist Primary and Junior High School (JHS), Okorase Presbyterian Primary and JHS, and Old Asuoyaa Metropolitan Assembly (M/A) JHS. Eric Asomani Asante, STEM Teacher of the Year and Vodafone Instant Schools Platform’s ambassador, said the Vodafone Foundation Instant School Platform has exposed many pupils in rural communities to several activities which will help them in their academic work.

Rev. Perbi further explained that organising free ultrasound screenings in the community will help pregnant women who cannot afford the scan service.

“Apart from the virtual learning, we are having a free ultrasound screening for pregnant women in the CHPS compound in the Okorase area. The compound was furnished a year ago by the staff of Vodafone Ghana to cater to the needs of pregnant women. They will also have a session with the midwife and health practitioners present.”

Ms. Lydia Agamah, the midwife in charge of the Okorase CHPS Compound, commended Vodafone Ghana Foundation for supporting about 100 pregnant women who could not afford the scan service.

She was grateful to Vodafone because the women in the community used to commute to Koforidua for ultrasound scans. She also stated that such exercises enable health practitioners to know the baby’s condition in the uterus so that they can take prompt action if something is wrong.