The charity arm of Vodafone Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), has launched the first-ever STEM Teacher Awards in Ghana.

The launch event, marked by a brief ceremony at the premises of the Ghana Education Service on Wednesday, 28th September 2022, also served as a stage to highlight the Vodafone Foundation’s Free Instant Schools platform.

The Awards will come off on 7th October 2022 at the Academic City University. It will recognize and reward teachers who have been practising and excelling in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields across all the sixteen (16) regions of Ghana.

Speaking at the launch, the Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Rev. Amaris Perbi, said the institution of the award scheme forms part of Vodafone Ghana’s commitment to executing a highly impactful range of educational initiatives in the country every year.

He explained the awards programme will offer teachers an opportunity to showcase the various methods through which they incorporate the teaching and learning of STEM into their main curriculum.

Highlighting the rewards associated with the awards, Rev. Amaris revealed: “We will shortlist the top 16 most engaging entries as finalists for the awards programme. They will automatically receive a backpack award with STEM sets. Amongst the top three of the sixteen, the winner will receive a one-year data subscription with a laptop and modem. The first runner-up will receive a six-month data subscription with a tablet and modem, while the second runner-up will receive a three-month data subscription with a tablet and modem. Additionally, the winner becomes an Instant Schools Ambassador who will join the winner from the Literacy Challenge to drive the Instant Schools Virtual Learning Platform across the communities we visit in Ghana.”

He added that the scheme will feature special awards for the Disabled Category.

Rev. Amaris encouraged all teachers in the STEM field to put in their nominations/applications for the award programme.

On his part, the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in charge of Quality and Access, Dr Kwabena Tandoh commended Vodafone Ghana for its commitment and support to Ghana’s educational system through diverse initiatives such as the Free Instant Schools learning platform, STEM projects, among others.

Commenting on the STEM Teachers Award, Dr Tandoh said: “It is heart-warming to see all of you come to witness the partnership between GES and Vodafone to introduce this wonderful initiative. While we launch the awards initiative, it is pleasing to note that a lot of our teachers, through their own initiative and our coordinators, have used the Instant Schools platform and other platforms given by Vodafone to improve STEM education. We are thus excited that it is culminating in an opportunity to reward the selflessness and efforts of our teachers.”

Dr Tandoh also used the opportunity to appreciate all the partners involved in the awards project.

Other partners for the STEM Teachers Award project include Labadi Beach Hotel, Academic University, Ghana STEM Network, DEXT Technologies, Youngstars Development Initiative & IoT Network Hub.