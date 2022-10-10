Reckless driving and breach of traffic regulations will soon reduce in some regions in Ghana, as the War Against Indiscipline will soon be hitting the streets of Kumasi.

This was disclosed at the end-of-quarter review of Citi TV‘s War Against Indiscipline held at the police headquarters on Monday, October 10, 2022.

The meeting was between the management of Citi TV and police chiefs, led by the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare.

The management of Citi TV was represented by its Managing Director, Samuel Attah-Mensah, and General Manager, Bernard Koku Avle.

The War Against Indiscipline campaign has been running since May 2019 and has largely targeted recalcitrant drivers on Accra’s roads, noted for reckless driving.

These roads included the Tema motorway, Spintex, Legon by-pass, Dawhenya, Pokuase-Amasaman, Kasoa-Weija, Adentan-Dodowa among others.

The campaign will be taking a different turn in the last quarter of the year as Citi TV and the Police will take the campaign to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and other regional capitals.

Motorists are being cautioned to maintain decency and be law-abiding on the roads in order not to find themselves on the wrong side of the law, as the law will not spare anyone caught flouting traffic and road regulations.

The exercise took the nation by surprise when it partnered with the Ghana Police Service to arrest errant drivers, process them for court, and have them fined.

Several politically exposed persons, opinion and religious leaders have been nabbed by police for breaching road traffic rules.

About GH¢260,000 accrued to the state from fines slapped indisciplined drivers caught by the War Against Indiscipline team in 2019.