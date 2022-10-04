Residents of Ashbread in Weija are fleeing their homes as a result of the spillage of the Weija dam.

The road from Old Barrier to Ashbread is filled with people carrying their luggage and relocating with their families.

The residents say their homes have been filled with water from the dam.

One resident who spoke to Citi News said, “my home has flooded. The water level is at my waist.”

He pleaded with authorities to halt the spillage until people are able to evacuate.

“If they continue the spillage and things continue like this, people will die, so we beg them to halt the spillage,” he added.

Another resident also said the movement was difficult because the floodwaters were not receding.

“These waters have nowhere to go because the main entrance at the old barrier is blocked… Even if they close the tap right now, it will take some time for this water to regress.”