The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it will not renege on its mandate of clamping down on all institutions and organizations evading tax.

The GRA in a special operation on Monday closed down a number of outlets of China Mall for failing to issue electronic VAT invoices.

Speaking to Citi News, the Area Enforcement Manager of the Accra Central Office of the GRA, Joseph Annan, said his outfit will deal with institutions falling foul of the law.

“The signal we want to send to the public is that, this time around, we are going to enforce the tax laws to the fullest. We have engaged them over months yet, it has always been business as usual, so we are not going to relent on any of the tax laws.”

A number of China Mall branches were shut down by GRA officials yesterday, Monday–two on the Spintex Road and one at Tema.

Managers of the shopping malls reportedly got wind of the information and closed their facilities.

Notwithstanding, GRA used the Commissioner General’s tape to seal off the entrance of the shopping centre.