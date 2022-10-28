The Member of Parliament for the Talensi constituency, Benson Tongo Baba, plans to push for answers on the delayed Pwalugu Multipurpose dam project sometime next year.

Commenting on concerns that the $993 million project has been abandoned, the MP said there were plans in place to formally visit the project site.

Following this, he said they will try to seek answers from the relevant ministers in Parliament.

“We will definitely go there after the budget presentation by the Minister of Finance, this year,” Mr. Baba said on Eyewitness News.

“Early next year, we will take appropriate action to drag either the Minister of Agriculture or the Ministry of Finance to respond to questions in Parliament as to why the project has come to a standstill.”

The MP was speaking after some farmers in the Upper East and North East Regions protested at Nalerigu to demand the acceleration of the project.

The protesting farmers were led by the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana.

Dr. Charles Nyaaba, the Executive Director of the association, called for the Vice President to intervene in the matter.

“We are calling on Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, who is a son of the land, to lead this campaign. We are actually supporting him to ensure that as part of the IMF negotiations, money is allocated and provision is made for the construction of the Pwalugu Multipurpose dam.”