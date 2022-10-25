WhatsApp is temporarily down, with users of the messaging service unable to send or receive texts.

WhatsApp is down temporarily, kindly send your messages via Telegram to the same number +233 54 998 6996. Join the conversation on #CitiCBS.#WhatsAppDown — CitiNewsroom (@Citi973) October 25, 2022

Users have taken to other social media platforms like Telegram, Twitter and Facebook to reach out to others and also share their grievances.

Whatsapp is owned by Meta, the same company that runs Facebook and Instagram.

It is currently the world’s most popular messaging app, hence the crash could potentially affect millions who use it frequently for business and personal purposes.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a Meta spokesperson is quoted as having said by news wire agency ANI.