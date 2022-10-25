Users around the world are now able to receive and send messages on WhatsApp after the social messaging platform crashed on Tuesday morning.

Meta, who own WhatsApp confirmed the global outage and said it was working to restore the app “as quickly as possible”.

Many users have now reported that the app is functioning normally again.

WhatsApp is back, iMessage never fails ✨ #WhatsappDown #WhatsApp — Joel Kwabena Aboagye ✪ (@JoelKAboagye) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp is back from trenches😂 now let’s be mutuals — Official Celedon (@0fficialceledon) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp is back so if you can’t connect, it’s either you’re using GLO or you’re out of data😂😭 — Big Dolarz 👑 (@Oluwadolarz01) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp is finally back,you didn’t know cause nobody dey text you. This single life never tire you? — Steady Boy🤍 (@Steadyyboyy) October 25, 2022

Users took to alternative social media platforms like Telegram, Twitter and Facebook to reach out to others and also share their grievances.

Meta also owns Facebook and Instagram and is currently the world’s most popular messaging app,