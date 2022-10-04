The team lead of WhiteChalk, Bryan Tachie- Menson has been crowned the Best Events Management and Planning Award at the just-ended Forty Under 40 Awards organised by Xodus Communications Limited at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

Interacting with the media after receiving the honour, Bryan T. Menson was grateful to his clients and vendors all across the country and beyond for the massive support.

He especially mentioned her committed staff Gifty who has worked tirelessly for nine years and the rest of the team for making sure they deliver precise planning, flawless coordination, timeless design and trusted production.

“I am extremely grateful for such a great honor done me. I was really determined to win this award. I want to thank three women in my life namely, Gifty, my loving mother and madam Kate Hassan.

The award scheme is an initiative from Xodus Communications Limited with support from Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ministry of Tourism which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.

The priceless award is in recognition of his dedication and commitment to building the Events Industry as well as being a highly respected company advocating for best business practices in the Hospital, Entertainment, Tourism, Culture, and Arts sectors.

Bryan Tachie – Menson, who has been in the business for more than nine years, has established standards that have brought him top clientele and numerous prestigious awards.

Additionally, Bryan has received mentions in Dream Magazine and is a featured wedding planner on a monthly basis in the prestigious Bella9ja Magazine.

He won the Most Innovative Stylish at the Ghana Events Industry Awards and Planner of the Year at the African Wedding Makers Awards, among others. He was selected by the Turkish government as one of the Top wedding planners from Africa to tour Turkey as destination for weddings.

He is also selected from Africa to join other top wedding planners from the world by the Dubai government and EPEX for a conference in September.