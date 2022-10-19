The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is calling on President Akufo-Addo to rescind his decision to terminate the contract of the Director-General for the Ghana Education Service.

Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwaa was on Tuesday October 18 relieved of his position.

A letter from the presidency, terminating his secondment explained that the exigencies that required his skills and expertise as Director-General of GES no longer exist.

“This termination does not sit well with us because with this termination, all discussions we have had with the GES Director General will all stall and that will not be beneficial for our members”, says President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu.

In an interview with Citi News, said the President erred in his decision which was without recourse to the structures of the profession.

“We call for the GES to be allowed to run professionally and beg of the President to rescind his decision on Prof. Owusu-Amankwaa. We disagree with a lot of terms in the letter terminating the appointment because he was not seconded from KNUST but rather was appointed by the president and sought permission for a leave of absence to serve in that capacity so the issue of his secondment is nether here nor there.”