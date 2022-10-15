Zeepay Ghana Limited has been adjudged the best company of the year at the just ended Ghana Club 100 awards organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, GIPC.

The financial technology company emerged the number one company in the country after it beat ninety-nine (99) companies enlisted in the 19th edition of the Ghana Club 100 awards scheme.

The 19th edition of the annual awards was graced by top personalities in the country including the Senior Presidential Advisor to President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

This year’s edition of the Ghana Club 100 awards held under the theme “Ghana’s Private Sector, a Catalyst for Post-Pandemic Economic Transformation”.

Delivering the keynote, Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo reiterated government’s efforts at growing the private sector in order to promote development in the country.

He said government is focused on four thematic ways; Macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, Infrastructural development, Accelerated industrial development and Agricultural transformation to accelerate economic growth in the country.

He encouraged all the companies present to assist government achieve its goal of increasing the economic level of the nation as well as creating more jobs.

Speaking to the media after the event, Commercial Manager for Zeepay Limited, Dede Afriyie Quarshie, noted that the ingenuity of the company’s CEO has resulted in Zeepay being adjudged the number 1 company in the country.

Newmont Ghana Gold Limited emerged second whereas Multipro Private Ltd, Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Scancom Plc, Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited, Amanex Co.Ltd, Express IDS Consult Agency Limited, Newmont Golden Ridge Limited, GCB Bank PLc took the third to the tenth positions respectively.

The event identified and celebrated the best one hundred businesses in Ghana and also awarded the leading companies in each of the strategic sectors; that is the Best company in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Financial Services, Information and Communication Technology, Services, Infrastructure, Petroleum and Mining Services, Manufacturing, Tourism, Health, and Education.

It also saw outstanding Ghanaian companies ranked and honoured, for standing the test of time, and making an impact in their respective industries.

This year’s edition comprised three enthralling sessions. First was the Executive Networking Cocktail Session where club members and other high-level business executives networked and deepened business relations.

This was followed by the main event where businesses that were enlisted received the prestigious meeting.

About GC 100

The GC100 event was first held in March 1998.

The event remains one of the flagship programmes of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, GIPC.

It is aimed at introducing a system of ranking the top 100 companies in Ghana while encouraging and nurturing the private sector to develop and grow to compete internationally.

The objective is to develop a database of the top 100 viable companies, as an annual “who is who” on the Ghanaian corporate business calendar and through creative media vehicles and activities, promote Ghana’s corporate capacity.