A group of 256 teachers have accused their various teacher unions of abandoning them in their quest to obtain fair results in their last year’s promotional exam organised by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The group took legal action against the GES, on Wednesday 23rd November seeking redress to their exam results which they claim were forged.

The teachers, who are on the Assistant Director Grade II position, sat for the Assistant Director Grade I promotion examination at the Ada Training College Centre.

In an interview with Citi News, the spokesperson for the disgruntled group, Oheneba Akyea Mensah, disclosed the unions tried to hinder their efforts to redress by informing them to withdraw their petition to the GES.

“At a point in time they (Teacher Unions) left us to our fate, there was an instance the Greater Accra Regional chairperson for GNAT and rest of the unions asked us to compel our lawyer to write to the GES demanding a withdrawal of what he has sent to them.”

Meanwhile, The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has tasked the new Director General of Ghana Education Service to urgently address challenges associated with the promotion of teachers.

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has thus directed the new Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah to put measures in place to address the issue

“With those who have to go through promotion, not through the ranks (the lower ranks) or the beginning ranks, I want to make sure they prioritise it because it is not fair for somebody to teach for 2 years and promotion is due, they’ve done all the evaluation, but the document has not been sent to the headquarters for them to receive their promotion letters. We have directed the GES to do whatever it takes. If they need more staff, we will provide them with more staff to ensure teachers’ promotions are not delayed.”

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum informed journalists after paying a surprise visit to the Asem Cluster of schools in Kumasi on Friday, 25th November 2022