The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has urged the public to disregard reports that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has placed a visa ban on Ghana and some 19 other countries.

Several media reports last week indicated that UAE authorities had slapped a ban on Ghana and 19 other African countries desiring to visit Dubai with immediate effect.

REPUBLIC OF GHANA MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND REGIONAL INTEGRATION

PRESS RELEASE

RE: ANNOUNCEMENT OF VISA BAN ON GHANAIANS SEEKING TO TRAVEL TO THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

ACCRA, 31 OCTOBER, 2022 – The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has been drawn to news circulating on various media platforms indicating that authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced a visa ban on Ghana and twenty (20) other nationalities seeking to travel to the UAE with immediate effect.

According to the publication, the countries affected by the visa ban include Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, the Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros, and the Dominican Republic.

The said publication assigned no reason for the ban, but social media sources have alleged that it is aimed at keeping away visitors from African countries who usually overstay their visit visas in the UAE.

The Ministry wishes to assure the general public that it has received no such commtmication from the authorities in the UAE and as such, the story should be disregarded.

Meanwhile, information available to the Ministry indicates that the UAE has reviewed the requirements for in tourist and visit visas.

The revision of visa regimes and requirements includes the following:

i. The 30-day single entry visas have been put on hold;

ii. A 60-day multiple visa entry regime is currently in force; and

iii. Travellers to the UAE should secure a round-trip ticket sods hotel booking prior to the visa application While assuring the general public to remain calm, the Ministry wishes to advise travelling Ghanaians to observe the new visa requirements put in place by the UAE.