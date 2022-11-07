I’m no Christian teacher, leader or expert; just my lay, cursory observations.

1. There is a God who rules in the affairs of men.

2. We may throw the dice, but the Lord determines where it falls. Proverbs 16:33

3. Pride cometh before a fall.

4. Humility is attractive, alluring, beautiful and infectious. Yes, it can be cool and classy to be humble.

5. In the end it does boil down to favour, grace, mercy and the sovereign will of God. Stay measured in how much credit you accord yourself.

6. Of course, hardwork is important, but you need more than that.

7. Philippians 2: 3 & 4