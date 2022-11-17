Ghanaian vocalist, Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson popularly known in showbiz as Abiana, has launched a project for girls in senior high schools.

Girl Child Abiana Project (GCAP), she started at her alma mater, St. John’s Grammar Senior High School, Achimota-Accra to mark her birthday on November 14, 2022.

She also made donations to the inmates of the Nsawam Prison as part of the birthday celebration.

The items she donated are assorted drinks and pastries, toiletries such as sanitary pads, tissue towels, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.

Speaking to ghanaweekend.com, Abiana said the Girl Child Abiana Project is aimed at encouraging young girls to believe in themselves and aspire to achieve greatness.

In her address to the students at the St. John’s Grammar SHS, the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Female Vocal Performance winner said: “I encourage you to take whatever you are learning seriously be it your selected programmes, sports, music or life skills, and above all choose your friends wisely, I entered from one like you and never dreamt of becoming an entertainment prefect, but I could boldly say my peers saw something I never saw, and that enlightenment made me pursue my dreams further to become this great entertainer I am.

“For those who can’t seem to find their legs in school, be it academics or whatever, trust me, put in a little effort and develop the ‘go get it attitude’ that tough mindset, and never give up on your dreams,” she said.

The ‘Adunle’ hitmaker is currently out with a new song titled ‘Shika.’

