The Member of Parliament for Ayensuano in the Eastern Region, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has pleaded with Ghanaians to accept the Akufo-Addo-led government’s increment in Value Added Tax (VAT) and E-levy review, as it seeks to embark on numerous infrastructural development.

The government has increased VAT rate by 2.5 percent, whereas Electronic Transfer charges reduced from 1.5% to 1%.

The Minority and some majority Members of Parliament suggested that the E-levy is reduced to 1%, when it was introduced by the government.

According to Mr. Ayeh-Paye, the government can develop the country especially the rural areas if taxes are paid timely by business owners and traders.

He admonished businesses to desist from evading taxes and ensure that they file their VAT returns to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), in order for the citizens to enjoy the needed infrastructural developments.

Reacting to the budget on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo, the lawmaker for Ayensuano, said it’s prudent for Ghanaians to accept the decision by the government to increase VAT as well as the review on E-levy.

According to him, its illegal for businesses to refuse to issue VAT receipts when dealing with their clients and partners.

He pleaded with Ghanaians not to kick against the E-Levy review, as it was done by some Ghanaians when the policy was first introduced.

“We are pleading with all Ghanaians to accept government’s increment on the 2.5% VAT rate and E-Levy review. The tax collection is the only means for the government to develop the country. I will encourage business owners, traders to issue VAT invoice receipts when dealing with their customers. Its illegal not to issue VAT receipts, lets be truthful with ourselves by issuing VAT receipts to our customers,” he advised on Peace FM.

He said the E-levy where merchants are now charged will go a long way to help in the government’s quest to develop the country.