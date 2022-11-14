Citi TV’s AJ Akuoko-Sarpong has been announced as the host for the 10th edition of Rhythms On Da Runway, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 20 at The Dome of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

AJ Sarpong comes with a wealth of experience, having successfully hosted last year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and the Entertainment Achievement Awards (EAA).

AJ was also the host for the 9th edition of Rhythms On Da Runway, which was held last year.

The 10th edition of Rhythms On Da Runway was officially launched on September 30, 2022, in Accra under the theme, ‘The Green Edition’.

According to organizers, Nineteen57, the 2022 edition is intended to draw attention to sustainable solutions for development.

Grammy Award nominee, Rocky Dawuni and real estate mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar) were among the notable personalities who graced the ceremony at the premises of The Lotte, Cantonments.

The last edition of Rhythms On Da Runway, held in 2021, was themed, ‘The Masquerade’, to promote wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The event showcased various designs from across the African continent and the African diaspora by acclaimed designers such as Senyo Foli, Katie O, Neyomi, MUDI, Jesu Segun, Nadrey Laurent, Pernia Couture, Nineteen57, Gloria Sarfo, and Attoh Andoh.