The Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin has questioned why his counterparts in higher positions in the country are entitled to military attaché, but he isn’t.

He argued why the Akfuo-Addo-led government withdrew his military attaché when officials in equal ranks with him are enjoying such benefits, adding that the withdrawal is politically motivated.

The 3rd gentleman of the land bemoaned that the Chief Justice who is after him in the hierarchy has four military personnel, adding that Ministers, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Minister of Interior and Defence amongst others all have been assigned with military protection whiles he has been left out.

Four military officers assigned to the office of the Speaker of Parliament were, on January 14, 2022, withdrawn by the Ghana Armed Forces, citing improper procedure.

But during a media engagement in Parliament last Friday, he wondered why the President has decided to mete out this treatment to him, questioning the double standards by the President.

“When I was second deputy Speaker, the Office of the same President approved his staff sergeant to be my military attaché. For four good years, the staff sergeant was with me. Now I have been elected as Speaker, which is a higher position, and the same President says I am not entitled to military attaché, but the others are entitled. If you go to his Excellency’s office, you may count getting to about 200 military [personne], and the Vice-President definitely has access to some.”

“I, following, I am not entitled, but the Chief Justice who is after me has four military personnel; ministers have their own and each Supreme Court judge has two military personnel, and as for the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, that is a battalion. The Minister of National Security is entitled to military and my brothers in the Interior and Defence ministries both have; the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice has his own. The same with the Minister of Finance, but the Speaker is not entitled and this is Ghana’s unique democracy.”

Mr. Bagbin indicated that a tour of the Presidency will show the huge number of military personnel assigned to that office.

An incensed Speaker whose security detail has been cut off said, “but do not worry, as I am very, very secure.”