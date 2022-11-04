All the MPs in the New Patriotic Party Caucus in Parliament want Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta out of office, according to Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

After a recent meeting, the Suame MP said the whole caucus now supports calls for the Finance Minister to resign or be sacked.

“Even though the issue started with a group of 80-plus, the caucus meeting aligned with the decision of that group.”

“So it is no longer the cause of the 80-plus group. It is the agenda for the entire caucus,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said to journalists in Parliament.

Last week, 80 majority MPs demanded the removal of Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister and the removal of Charles Adu Boahene as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had initially criticised the timing of the NPP MPs call for the Finance Minister to be removed because Ghana is currently pursuing support from the IMF.

In response to the calls from his own party’s MPs, President Akufo-Addo urged the MPs to hold on till Ghana concludes negotiations with the IMF.

Previous calls for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta have been rebuffed by President Akufo-Addo, who said he would continue to back Mr. Ofori-Atta.

All the MPs on the Minority side are signatories to a motion for a vote of censure on Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

The Minority cited the overall mismanagement of the economy and ethical concerns, among others.