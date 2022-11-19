The Allied Health Professions Council has expressed worrying concerns over the influx of unqualified and quack health personnel in the health sector and warned of looming danger if the issue is not urgently attended to.

Speaking at the 9th Induction and Oath Swearing Ceremony in Kumasi, Deputy Registrar of the Allied Health Professions Council, Daniel Atta Nyarko said the council will not relent in dealing with such issues.

The Council is worried that despite their numerous efforts to weed out such unqualified and quacks in the health sector, the numbers and reported cases of quack activities across the country keep rising.

Mr. Atta Nyarko said the activities of these quacks have become the most pertinent issue affecting Allied Professions in Ghana.

He also bemoaned the harm, some irreparable, that is often visited on Ghanaians by the activities of these quacks that often either go unreported or unprosecuted.

He feared it is the motivation for the increase in numbers.

“The harm being committed by these people cannot be underestimated. The Council with the total support of the Governing Board and the Health Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Health has been trying to weed out the quacks from our society. Unfortunately, the inspectors of our law enforcement agencies have not helped much in dealing with the issue.”

“Several cases reported to the police across the country appear dead for lack of prosecution,” he added.

The Council further appealed to the general public to report any suspicious activities to the various law enforcement agencies for onward attention and prosecution.