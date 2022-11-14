The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for the dismissal of the Minister of State for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, for allegedly using his name to peddle influence and receive bribes on his behalf.

An investigative piece by ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which is yet to be aired, allegedly captures Mr Adu Boahen, asking an investor to pay an appearance fee of $200,000 to enable a meeting between him and the Vice President.

Mr Adu Boahen also allegedly told the undercover investor that he should promise the Vice President of employing some of his relatives to enable his investment to kick off early.

But in a Facebook post, Dr Bawumia, called for the Minister to be summarily dismissed and investigated.

“My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors.

“I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated.

“I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities.”