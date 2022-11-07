Anglogold Ashanti has honored some 33 individuals and institutions for playing various roles in the development of Obuasi at the maiden edition of the Obuasi Trade Show Awards Night.

Launched in 2019 as part of measures by AngloGold Ashanti to promote businesses in Obuasi, the Trade Show aims to diversify the economy of Obuasi to empower local businesses in the community.

500 businesses in and around Obuasi have so far benefited from the program, with most businesses leveraging on the platform provided by the Trade Show to expand.

Lauding the exploits and contributions of the awardees, the Senior Manager for Sustainability at Anglogold Ashanti, Emmanuel Baidoo said: “the program represents the dream, thought and imaginations of the leaders and people of Obuasi with [Anglogold Ashanti] AGA only serving as facilitators. So far, the successes and impact have been enormous.”

He also expressed delight about the involvement of players in the creative arts in the Show.

He added that “the roles played by musicians, fashion designers, models, and DJs lends credence to the fact that the program is all-encompassing.”

The Show also “saw the CEO of SMS Media Sampson Manu and institutions like Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Obuasi East District Assembly, GCB, ADB, Ghana Enterprises Agency, members of the creative Arts industry in Obuasi, all picking up awards.”

A consortium was established to see to the planning and sustainability of the Show.

Members of the Consortium included representatives of Media houses in Obuasi, the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, the Obuasi East District Assembly, Financial Institutions in Obuasi, AngloGold Ashanti, and some Creative Arts personalities.

Outdooring the Consortium, the District Chief Executive for Obuasi East Honorable Faustina Amissah tasked the members to work diligently to improve the gains made by the Show.

The 5th edition of the Show is expected to come off this December at the Obuasi Black Park near the Len Clay Sports Stadium.