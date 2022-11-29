Ashanti Regional Director for the National Service Scheme, Alex Opoku-Mensah, has apologised for his verbally abusing a nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mr. Opoku-Mensah said, “I do apologise for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such.”

“I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the public as well as the Nursing Fraternity and Manhyia Hospital,” the statement also said.

Mr. Opoku-Mensah’s conduct was caught on tape, and he is heard insulting a nurse who is reported to have had a misunderstanding with his daughter, who is a doctor in the hospital.

The apology comes a few hours after the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association had threatened to strike if the director was not sacked within the next 72 hours.

While apologising, Mr. Opoku-Mensah, also said there was a “genuine reason to mediate a persistent issue between my daughter (Doctor) and a colleague nurse who I as well consider my daughter.”