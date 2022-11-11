Voting is yet to begin in the Ashanti Region in the ongoing National Democratic Congress’ regional elections being held nationwide.

According to some delegates Citi News spoke to at the Republic Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the delay was blamed on an alleged injunction secured by the NDC National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo and a Deputy Regional Youth Aspirant, Emmanuel Atanga.

Some Members of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the NDC were also protesting at the election grounds, as they alleged that the injunction is also aimed at preventing the Presidents and Women’s Commissioners of TEIN from voting.

The TEIN president of the Wesley College of Education said it is the constitutional right of presidents and women’s commissioners of the Network to partake in electing regional executives for the party and any attempts to disenfranchise them will be fiercely resisted.

The stranded delegates had arrived from various constituencies in the region to the Republic Hall of the KNUST where the Youth and Women’s Organizer elections were scheduled to happen.

There is currently a crunch meeting at the Ashanti Regional Office of the Electoral Commission, as the leadership of the NDC in the region is racing against time to resolve outstanding issues to allow for the voting process to commence.

The election for regional officers of the National Democratic Congress began today, November 11, 2022, and is expected to end on Sunday, November 13, 2022.