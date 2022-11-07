New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth in the Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region say they are disappointed at their Member of Parliament (MP).

This comes on the back of comments made by the MP, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, on the floor of Parliament suggesting a reduction in the number of sitting days per week due to the hike in fuel prices.

The youth of the party believe the statement does not reflect the views of constituents.

The youth organizer of the NPP in the constituency, Solomon Ansah, said the statement was only an attempt to cover up for his inactivity on the floor of Parliament.

“We are disappointed in our MP because we didn’t vote for him to go to Parliament to go and speak for himself, but rather speak for the ordinary Ghanaian in Asuogyaman. When we heard him make that statement on the floor of the house, it did not make us happy. He is being pushed to just say something in the house because he is noted for not speaking”.

Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has said he was surprised when his proposal for Parliament to reduce its sitting days because of the recent economic crisis was rejected by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

The legislator, in the wake of fuel price hikes on Friday, November 4, 2022, proposed parliamentary sitting days be reduced to two days a week, instead of four days sittings a week.

But the Majority Leader described his proposal as an “apocalyptic declaration”. Responding to the Majority Leader’s comment on Eyewitness News, the legislator wondered if the leader of parliamentary business would kick against such a move when it was glaring that MPs have also been hit hard by recent fuel price hikes.

“In fact, I was surprised about the Majority Leader’s response that we needed to be productive in such a difficult time, and I wondered what his understanding of productivity is. Is his understanding of productivity the fact that we come and sit idle? No, I don’t think so,” he added.

He suggested to the leadership of the House to consolidate their work by sitting for longer hours instead of a few hours sitting, in order to help them save some money.