The Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry is warning Ghanaians to be cautious of traveling to Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

A travel advisory note from the Ministry issued on November 16, 2022, asked citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the West-African country.

Citing reasons for the advice, the Ministry said, the public is advised to avoid non-essential travel to Abuja, due to the unpredictable security situation in the city, and high danger terrorism, criminality, inter-communal conflict, armed attacks and kidnappings”.

The Ministry expressed worry over the security developments in Abuja and the subsequent directive by local authorities to hotels operating in residential buildings to shut down.

“Whilst advising travellers who must travel out of necessity to Abuja to take precautionary measures, the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public when the situation improves”, the statement added.