Ahead of the Black Stars’ 2022 World Cup opener against Portugal today, former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the players to make the country proud.

Expectations are high ahead of this afternoon’s encounter, particularly after the Black Stars dominated Switzerland in a recent friendly.

A win over Portugal would give Ghana’s hopes of making it out of Group H a huge boost, with games against South Korea and Uruguay still to come.

President Mahama posted a goodwill message to the Black Stars, urging the team to play their best against the 2016 European champions.

“The Black Stars must shine against Portugal today in Qatar,” he posted on Facebook.

He also beseeched Ghanaians to come together to support the team.

“We are together in our support for the team as they start their World Cup campaign this afternoon,” he said.

The game kicks off at 16:00 GMT.