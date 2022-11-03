America-based Ghanaian musician, Boy Wadon has returned to the music scene with a double release: ‘I’m Back’ and ‘Lost in Rome.’

Boy Wadon is set to captivate music lovers with productions they have not heard before.

‘I’m Back’, produced by Mix Master Garzy announces the triumphant return of the rapper. It’s filled with nostalgic hiplife bass lines and catchy hooks.

Under the auspices of P Money Rekordz, Boy Wadon has produced an afro-highlife fusion for the ‘Gyal Dem’ dubbed, ‘Lost in Rome’ which was produced by Kaywa.

Commenting on the double release, Boy Wadon stated, “I’m back with the biggest comeback in Ghana Music as I’ve recorded songs with High Spirit and 2MG Music.”

“I’ve got the strongest videos hitting your screens soon. Ghana music is the best and will never be trash as some musicians see it. Ghana music has given much success to the youth of Ghana and is a branch of Ghana Music making it big in America,” he said.