The Bui Power Authority (BPA) has pledged its commitment to achieving a net-zero emission as a measure to mitigate climate change.

The Deputy Director of Occupational Health at BPA, Safety Christentus B Kuunifaa, speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Kofi Dzames at Ghana’s pavilion in COP 27, stated that “BPA is committed to supporting Ghana to achieve Energy Transition to Net Zero Emission and the NDCs set.”

Addressing participants, Mr. Kuunifaa shared insights into its operations, stating that the authority’s climate change initiatives are funded by its internally generated funds.

This has yielded “1,423 acres comprising 576 hectares of plantations and several hectares of Gallery Forest being conserved,” he said.

However, “we [authority] wish to do more but, are constrained with funding” therefore he appealed to donor agencies “to raise the needed funding in achieving its targets”.

To achieve the net-zero emission goal, Mr. Kuunifaa called on “academic institutions to undertake Research and Development activities in alternate cleaner energy solutions relevant to Ghana”.

“Climate change and global warming are real and therefore, our FREP and other clean energy initiatives should be support”, he remarked.

COP 27 at Sharm el-Sheikh

In November 2022, the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt held the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27).

This annual event seeks to build on previous successes and pave the way for future ambition to effectively tackle the global challenge of climate change.

Historically, ‘Loss and Damage’ was accepted into the agenda after three decades of the campaign. This means Island states and developing countries will be compensated for the impact of climate change.

The special vehicle, the Santiago Network, will connect vulnerable developing countries with providers of technical assistance, knowledge, and resources they need to address climate risks comprehensively in the context of averting, minimizing and addressing loss and damage.