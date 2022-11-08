Popular artiste manager and entertainment analyst, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog has sued controversial Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah widely known as Shatta Wale for defamation.

Bulldog in a writ filed at the Accra High Court is seeking damages for alleged defamation and same for malicious publication of falsehood against him made by Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale on November 2, 2022, in a social media post, alleged that his former manager had a hand in the murder of Fennec Okyere.

The Ghana Police Service subsequently opened investigations into the case following the claims by Shatta Wale.

Fennec Okyere was the manager of the popular musician Kwaw Kese.

He was murdered at his Manet Gardens residence on Spintex Road on Thursday, March 13, 2014. He was 31-years-old.

Among the reliefs being sought by Bulldog include;

1. A declaration of the Court that the series of publications made by Defendant as particularised in the Statement of Claim are defamatory to Plaintiff.

2. A declaration of the Court that the series of publications made by the Defendant in the Statement of Claim are malicious.

3. An order of the Court directed at the Defendant to on all his social media pages or accounts, make a publication on seven (7) consecutive days of an unqualified retraction of and unreserved apology for the defamatory words that the Defendant has published about the Plaintiff, such retraction and apology to be vetted and approved by the Plaintiff’s lawyers.

4. An order of the Court for perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant, his agents, workmen, assigns and servants from publishing or further publishing any defamatory words against the Plaintiff.

5. General damages for defamation.

6. Special damages for defamation.

7. Punitive damages for the malicious publication of falsehood against the Plaintiff.

8. Cost, and

9. Any other orders or remedies that the Court may deem fit