Calm has returned to Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District in the Ahafo Region following a clash between the youth of Kenyasi and security personnel of Newmont Ahafo Mines resulting in the death of one person and injuring many.

The Asutifi North District Security Council has begun investigations into the incident.

Speaking with Citi News, the District Chief Executive for Asutifi North, Anthony Mensah said, “Yes, it’s true something happened yesterday, but the security personnel were able to bring the security down. When you go there, you will see lots of security personnel there. The agitated youth are not there, we are trying to investigate the matter to know exactly what happened. The Minister is on his way coming, we are going to sit down with the minister and strategise to know the root of the matter, and then visit the scene, Newmont jurisdiction, and then visit the families affected. We will then sit down with Newmont to strategise to bring peace within the community and the company”.