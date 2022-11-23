CENIT Energy Limited has ended its Operations and Maintenance Contract with GTS Engineering Services.

In a letter sighted by Citi News, CENIT Energy Limited said it will no longer be renewing or extending the term of the Operations and Maintenance Contract after December 31, 2022.

“There will be a competitive tendering process for the operations and maintenance management services contract for the CENIT Plant, and your company will be invited to participate,” the letter added.

GTS Engineering Services has been providing Operation and Maintenance Services for the Tema CENIT Thermal Power Plant since the plant achieved commercial operations.

CENIT has been operating as an independent power producer since 2012.

The company has a 126 MW power plant, which can run on oil or gas.