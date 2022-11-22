Information gathered by Citi News indicates that the eight-member ad-hoc committee probing the censure motion against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will not be able to present its report to the plenary today, Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Although the committee had said it could present the report today after asking for an extension, Citi News understands that the committee is yet to conclude its report for presentation to Parliament.

“We will apply to the Speaker for an extension of time to be able to file our report and the purpose of the report will simply be to continue the debate on the motion for the vote of censure and the report will be laid in Parliament hopefully on Tuesday”, a Co-Chair of the committee, Dr. Dominic Ayine had said.

KT Hammond, another co-chair, announced that the committee would have to present a draft copy of the report to the Finance Minister to ensure that his responses are properly captured before the full report is tabled before Parliament for debate.

Seven allegations had been levelled against the Finance Minister by the Minority in Parliament, who called for his removal from office.

The Minister is accused of conflict of interest, gross mismanagement, recklessness of the economy among others.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on November 10 set up the ad-hoc committee to probe the censure motion against Ofori-Atta.

The committee was given seven days by the Speaker to probe the censure of motion.

The fate of the Finance Minister will be known after the committee presents its report to the Speaker and the report is debated in Parliament.