Tiger Eye PI investigations into influence peddling led to the removal of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

According to Tiger Eye PI investigations, Mr. Boahen told undercover journalists that Vice President dR. Mahamudu Bawumia could be paid $200,000 as an appearance fee for investors.

This has led to Vice President dissociating himself from the alleged conduct of Mr. Boahen.

Dr. Bawumia in a post on Facebook said Mr. Boahen should be dismissed and investigated if the revelation were accurate because his position would be untenable.

Minutes later, President Akufo-Addo sacked the minister and referred the claims to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.

Mr. Boahen has denied the claims of corruption in the story and said there was an attempt to entrap him in 2018.

The initial revelations were published in the New Crusading Guide ahead of the screening of an exposé on illegal mining set for Monday evening.

