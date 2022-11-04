The Reigning Child Sanitation Diplomat, Maame Akua Ohenewaa Gyimah, a form one Junior High School (JHS) student, who delivered a solidarity message on behalf of Ghanaian children at the 33rd Edition of Mole XXXIII Wash Conference pleaded with stakeholders to expand the children’s sanitation fair.

The winner of the 2022 maiden edition of Child Sanitation Diplomat, an initiative organized by Zoomlion Foundation, Worldvision, and Kings Hall Media, with the support of the Ministry Of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) said Sanitation Fair and School Sanitation Solutions Challenge initiative seeks to educate, advocate, and entertain hundreds of children who seek to empower the next generation to co-create sustainable solutions to Ghana’s environmental sanitation challenges.

This Year’s Mole Conference Series which was held at Elmina Beach Resort – Elmina in the Central Region on Monday, 31st October 22 is under the theme “Connecting systems to bridge service delivery gaps.”

In her remarks, Miss Ohenewaa encouraged “all stakeholders to support and expand the Children’s Sanitation Fair, the School Sanitation Solutions Challenge, and the Child Sanitation Diplomat initiative.”

These according to the reigning Child Sanitation Diplomat are clear innovations that seek to raise a sanitation-conscious future generation.

She appealed to all stakeholders in the sanitation chain to “adapt these concepts at the local level so that more children will be involved and also do not think that it is out of place to create a session for children in all subsequent Mole WASH Conferences, even just a session for the children around the conference venue can make an impact.”

She also advocated “for a modern toilet facility for her own school, a cluster of schools which has over 4,000 pupils, and yet they all share only an old and dilapidated toilet facility with less than ten seats. The facility has also been taken over by the community. This compels some of the children to defecate and urinate in unapproved places.”

“I, therefore, plead with participants here, and whoever is hearing me, to come to our aid else it will be difficult for me to talk about others elsewhere” she pleaded.