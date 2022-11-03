Citi TV will today, Thursday, November 3, 2022, hold a roundtable discussion on illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The discussion will touch on the potential effects of galamsey on water bodies, as well as measures to restore these water bodies.

The Citi Galamsey Dialogue dubbed “Galamsey and Ghana’s Water Security” aims at bringing together important stakeholders in the water sector to deliberate on the state of Ghana’s water resources and examine the effects of illegal mining on Ghana’s water security.

The discussion will feature the Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Dr. Clifford Braimah; Moses Paintsil, the Eastern Regional Water Quality Assurance Manager of GWCL; Professor Chris Gordon, an Environmental Toxicologist; Dr. Bob Alfa, Director of Planning at the Water Resources Commission; and Dr. Adwoa Yirenkyi Fianko, a Senior Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

It will be moderated by Citi TV’s Vivian Kai Lokko.

The event will be broadcast live on Citi FM and Citi TV at 10:30 am.

Ghana’s fight against illegal mining seems to have hit a snag after some initial successes following the Citi FM/Citi TV-led campaign in 2017.

The upsurge in activities of illegal miners poses threats on many levels to the country, among which national security and water security are the most prominent.

The pollution of water bodies, which provide the raw water for the production of potable water for the population, is particularly concerning as the threat seems to be escalating daily.