The 3rd edition of ‘The Citiuaton Outdoor Party,’ exclusively organised annually by Citi TV/Citi FM, will be held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra on December 24, 2022.

The biggest end-of-year party will have an amazing live band performance from Nkyinkyim, back-to-back hit music from Ghana’s finest group, Praye, and the talented crooner, Akwaboah.

Citi FM’s DJ Mingle and DJ Jayjay will be behind the turntables to play some of the world’s greatest jams for revellers.

Patrons will also be served different packages of food and drinks at their tables.

There are 4 packages on offer, Platinum tables go for a cool GH¢9,000 (accommodates 8 people), Diamond tables for GH¢7000 (accommodates 8 people), Gold tables for GH¢5000 (accommodates 6 people) and the Silver package is GH¢4000 (accommodates 6 people).

The 2021 edition saw performances from Obrafour, Mzbel, & Ofori Amponsah.

To book your tables and for further inquiries, call 0205973973 or 0558973973.

‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ is part of the Beyond the Return event championed by the Ghana Tourism Authority, and it’s supported by Citi FM and Ghana Weekend.