The Chief Policy Analyst at the Ghana Institute of Public Policy Options Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby has lashed out at the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) for doing little or nothing in fighting for petroleum users in the wake of consistent rise in fuel prices.

Dr. Wereko-Brobby accused COPEC of currently being the chief cheerleader for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in announcing annoying increases in the prices of petroleum products.

An incensed Dr. Wereko -Brobby in an interview on Eyewitness News wondered why COPEC has refused to fight for the interest of consumers, who are bearing the brunt of price increases and taxes slapped on the products.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA) said COPEC is now singing National Petroleum Authority’s songs instead of fighting to ensure that fuel prices are brought down.

Consumers were slapped with fuel prices again on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, with petrol leapfrogging to GH¢17.99 per litre, Kerosene GH¢14.70, while diesel now sells at GH¢23.49 per litre at various pumps.

Speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News, the former VRA boss asserted, “NPA has reneged on its duty and given it to COPEC which ironically is supposed to be representing the interest of the consumer… COPEC is now the chief cheerleader for oil marketing companies who keep announcing prices willy-willy. That is not the way deregulation was set up to go, it just keeps piling the pressure on [consumers]”.

He blasted the Akufo-Addo-led government for always being seen jolly-joying in 60 strong SUVs to with his entourage around the country when hardships stare in the faces of Ghanaians.

He said the government’s sloganeering of feeling the pains of the ordinary Ghanaians cannot be accepted.

“…So prices are adjusted to reflect the current global prices but the windfall profits nobody wants to talk about it and then somebody says I feel your pain, you cannot feel the pain of Ghanaians when you ride 60 strong SUVs to travel round the country,” Mr Wereko-Brobby fumed.