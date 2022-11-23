The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) is calling on government to immediately address the issue of shortage of premix fuel at various landing beaches along the coast.

COPEC says Ghanaians are paying for the subsidies on the product, hence urgent steps must be made to fix the problem.

Fisher folk in recent times have raised concerns over the shortage of the commodity, which they say is having a toll on their operations.

The fishermen say they are compelled to purchase fuel meant for vehicles at exorbitant prices anytime they want to embark on fishing expeditions.

Speaking to Citi News, Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah indicated it will be prudent for appropriate authorities must accelerate actions to resolve the shortage.

“I do not see why we’re not finding the money to pay for premix. Ghanaians are paying for it so wherever the people at the Finance Ministry and others involved are channelling the funds into, we are telling them that, we’re keenly following this matter. It is our hope that it will be addressed so that it doesn’t get out of hand. The authorities must ensure that the premix is available because the subsidy has been paid by Ghanaians so that we do not have a problem with premix.”

Prices of fish will soon go up following the scarcity of premix fuel.

Fisherfolk have not been able to access premix fuel for the past four months, saying the Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) are not prepared to supply to the fishermen.

The Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council has said, fisherfolk are left with no option than to transfer the high cost of fuel they buy to the consumer.

The agitated fisherfolk have threatened to embark on a massive demonstration, following their inability to access premix fuel to power their outboard motors for some months.

For them, they will soon hit the streets to press home their demands until the shortage of premix fuel is resolved by the government.

The premix fuel shortages have been partly blamed on the recent increases in the prices of fuel, which the National Premix Secretariat depends on for its production, processing and supply of the product.