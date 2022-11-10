A Kenyan court has allowed the prosecution’s request to withdraw a 7.4bn shilling ($60m; £53m) corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and nine others.

In a ruling, magistrate Victor Wakumile granted the application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) but warned the accused that they could be re-arrested should investigators find evidence incriminating them.

The DPP’s office had applied to drop the case citing a lack of evidence and blamed police investigators for not concluding investigations.

The public prosecutor has recently come under criticism for withdrawing corruption cases against high-profile individuals, including cabinet ministers.

The deputy president had previously denied the charges levelled against him when he was an MP as having been politically motivated.